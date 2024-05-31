NCDMV Unveils Enhanced, Secure Driver’s License and ID Design

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles unveiled plans on Tuesday, May 28, to introduce new permits, licenses, and IDs featuring the latest, most advanced card design.
DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin expressed pride in the implementation of what he deemed “the most secure credential in our great state’s history.” According to Goodwin, the new licenses and IDs will rank among the most secure identification documents globally.
The revamped card, constructed from 100% polycarbonate, utilizes laser engraving, resulting in a stiffer texture and metallic sound when dropped, as per the DMV.
Highlighted features on the card’s front include the state’s flower – the dogwood, the state flag, a marbled salamander, and a lighthouse, set against the backdrop of rolling hills in the west. The card’s reverse side showcases the Colonial Spanish Mustang grazing along one of North Carolina’s scenic beaches in the east, says WBTV. These design elements, coupled with over 50 security features, aim to aid law enforcement in fraud deterrence and detection, as stated in the DMV announcement.
