Listen Live
Local

NCDMV Unveils Enhanced, Secure Driver’s License and ID Design

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Graphic representation of a driver s license card with a male photo, personal details, and security features

Source: Nataliia Hruts / Getty

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles unveiled plans on Tuesday, May 28, to introduce new permits, licenses, and IDs featuring the latest, most advanced card design.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin expressed pride in the implementation of what he deemed “the most secure credential in our great state’s history.” According to Goodwin, the new licenses and IDs will rank among the most secure identification documents globally.

The revamped card, constructed from 100% polycarbonate, utilizes laser engraving, resulting in a stiffer texture and metallic sound when dropped, as per the DMV.

Highlighted features on the card’s front include the state’s flower – the dogwood, the state flag, a marbled salamander, and a lighthouse, set against the backdrop of rolling hills in the west. The card’s reverse side showcases the Colonial Spanish Mustang grazing along one of North Carolina’s scenic beaches in the east, says WBTV. These design elements, coupled with over 50 security features, aim to aid law enforcement in fraud deterrence and detection, as stated in the DMV announcement.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

DMV local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Money

Money Management Tips From Scripture

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close