Legends of Charlotte Radio Honored

The National Black Radio Hall of Fame (NBRHOF) Charlotte Chapter honored some of the city’s most popular radio personalities last week at The Luxe Event venue. NBRHOF, based in St. Louis, Mo., honors Black broadcasting professionals for their contributions to the profession and to their community. The Charlotte chapter honored the following:
‘Chatty’ Hattie Leeper
Brian Robinson, Mr. Incognito
Michael Saunders
John DeLaine
Marsha B. Milsaps
AJ Savage
Tab D’Biassi, Milliondolladj
Artie Goins
BJ Murphy
Fred Wellington Graham III
Helen Little
Sheila Stewart (posthumous)
Darryl E. McClinton, Mean jamming Gene
Proceeds from the event are distributed as scholarships to communication and broadcast students. The family of the late Sheila Stewart and the Ausie & Martin Rivens Scholarship Foundation presented a $1000 donation to the scholarship fund. NBFHOF Charlotte Chapter President Margaret C. Jones says that scholarship winners will also be mentored by radio veterans
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Public Library has agreed to archive materials submitted from the organization.
Here’s a video recap of the event:
