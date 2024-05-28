Listen Live
Legends of Charlotte Radio Honored

Published on May 28, 2024

The National Black Radio Hall of Fame (NBRHOF) Charlotte Chapter honored some of the city’s most popular radio personalities last week at The Luxe Event venue. NBRHOF, based in St. Louis, Mo., honors Black broadcasting professionals for their contributions to the profession and to their community.  The Charlotte chapter honored the following:

‘Chatty’ Hattie Leeper

Brian Robinson, Mr. Incognito

Michael Saunders

John DeLaine

Marsha B. Milsaps

AJ Savage

Tab D’Biassi, Milliondolladj

Artie Goins

BJ Murphy

Fred Wellington Graham III

Helen Little

Sheila Stewart (posthumous)

Darryl E. McClinton, Mean jamming Gene

Proceeds from the event are distributed as scholarships to communication and broadcast students. The family of the late Sheila Stewart and the Ausie & Martin Rivens Scholarship Foundation presented a $1000 donation to the scholarship fund. NBFHOF Charlotte Chapter President Margaret C. Jones says that scholarship winners will also be mentored by radio veterans

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Public Library has agreed to archive materials submitted from the organization.

Here’s a video recap of the event:

 

 

