Listen Live
Dr. Joel Tudman

Author teaches how to communicate effectively

The foundation of effective communication is the art of listening. While yelling and talking over someone during a discussion has…
05.17.24
Books

Author teaches how to communicate effectively

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Dr. Joel Tudman

Source: Dr. Joel Tudman / Dr. Joel Tudman

The foundation of effective communication is the art of listening. While yelling and talking over someone during a discussion has become a mainstay in society, the result is often hostility, tension, and unresolved issues. Dr. Joel Tudman addresses these issues in his new book, Listen Learn Love Speak: A Guide to Communicating Openly.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Dr. Joel Tudman about how each of us can improve our daily communication and interactions.

 

RELATED TAGS

Community Voices with Ron Holland Ron Holland

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Family & Parenting

5 Scriptures On The Influential Role Of A Mother

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

Supreme Court Rules Affirmative Action Is Unconstitutional In Landmark Case With Harvard And UNC
Local

Protesters Replace U.S. Flag with Palestinian Flag at UNC Campus

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Cloudy day in Charlotte city
Local

Charlotte Temperature Escalates

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close