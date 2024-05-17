Author teaches how to communicate effectively

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The foundation of effective communication is the art of listening. While yelling and talking over someone during a discussion has become a mainstay in society, the result is often hostility, tension, and unresolved issues. Dr. Joel Tudman addresses these issues in his new book, Listen Learn Love Speak: A Guide to Communicating Openly. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Dr. Joel Tudman about how each of us can improve our daily communication and interactions.