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Build Your Future With Education | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley explains why saving is not enough and how learning to invest can help you truly build your financial future.

Published on June 5, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley says many of us grew up hearing only half of the money message. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Build Your Future With Education” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he explains why financial education must go beyond “get a good job and save.” To build real wealth, you must also learn how to invest.

The message many parents never said

Dr. Willie Jolley remembers the advice his parents gave him as a child. They told him to go to school, get a good education, get a good job, and save his money. He asks listeners how many heard that same message growing up.

He notes something important he never heard as a child. No one ever said, “Invest your money.” That missing piece came from family pain. His grandfather lost all his money in the 1929 stock market crash, and after that, no one in the family trusted stocks again.

How lack of education cost a fortune

Dr. Willie Jolley shares that his grandfather sold his stocks for pennies on the dollar. Looking back, he points out what better education could have done. Stocks can go down at times, but they can also rise again and go up big. If his grandfather had known more about how the market works and had not panicked, he likely would have become a millionaire.

That story fuels Dr. Willie Jolley’s message today. Saving money is good and important, but it is not enough for long-term wealth. You must become wise about investing if you want your money to grow.

Education that helps you invest wisely

Dr. Willie Jolley calls investing a teachable skill. You do not have to repeat the fears and mistakes of earlier generations. He highlights JR Fenwick, a stock market educator who has appeared on his SiriusXM show and podcast. Fenwick’s lessons on picking and trading stocks have helped Dr. Willie Jolley personally.

He invites listeners to visit newwaytomakemoney.com to learn more about JR Fenwick’s classes and strategies. He also directs them to winwithwilly.com for resources that help them win more in every area of life. His closing reminder stays the same: make the most of each minute, because your best is still yet to come.

Build Your Future With Education | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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