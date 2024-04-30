Reducing Alcohol Intake Is A Route to Enhanced Health

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Drinking alcohol elevates the risk of various types of cancer, including those affecting the colon, liver, breast, mouth, and throat. Within the body, alcohol breaks down into acetaldehyde, a substance capable of damaging cells and inhibiting their natural repair mechanisms. This environment fosters the development of cancer, says WCCB.

According to Naimi, adhering to the government’s dietary guidelines could potentially prevent thousands of deaths annually in the United States. These guidelines recommend that men consume no more than two alcoholic beverages per day and women limit themselves to one drink or fewer per day.

A single drink is defined as approximately one 12-ounce can of beer, a 5-ounce glass of wine, or a standard shot of liquor.

Naimi, who served on an advisory committee, advocated for reducing the recommended alcohol intake for men to one drink per day. However, this suggestion was disregarded when the federal recommendations were issued in 2020.

