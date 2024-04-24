Listen Live
The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.24.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey”

The world has changed so much in the last few years and many people are depressed because of the massive changes that have taken place. The world we knew before has been changed and will not be coming back. 

See, you may face a future which is so unknown, so scary, but I know that it can be frightening, but you must have faith and you must have courage. I recently shared with you that we’ve all been shoved through an exit door to what we were comfortable with that exit door is also an entrance to a new place, with new possibilities. Courage is necessary now. It is not the absence of fear, but rather going forward, in spite of fear.  

Go ahead. Go forward with courage and realize that life is still wonderful. It’s an adventure, a wonderful adventure for those who are willing to live it to the fullest. Just remember that every exit is also an entrance to a new place which has new possibilities and new opportunities. You can live your best life. So do it now.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

