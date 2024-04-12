Gospel Music Buzz & Audiomack Partner To Expand Reach Of Caribbean Gospel Music

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Good news! Gospel Music Buzz has teamed up with Audiomack Caribbean to create awareness around streaming Gospel music emerging from the Caribbean.

Audiomack is known for its popular global streaming and discovery app that gives users the ability to download and listen to the most talked about songs, albums, mixtapes, and playlists offline. With a host of talented Gospel artists throughout the Caribbean region, the collaboration between Gospel Music Buzz and Audiomack made complete sense.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5mEPy9JPxI/

The collaboration will seek to offer a platform for those who have yet to establish extensive recognition due to limited exposure on mainstream streaming platforms.

“Doing something for the Caribbean Gospel industry has always been in my heart now I finally have the opportunity to help in some ways,” Sherwyn Williams, Gospel Music Buzz CMO, told Elev8.

In order to propel the reach of those artists, the first verified Audiomack Caribbean Gospel Playlist, “Buzzing Caribbean Gospel,” launches today (April 12) featuring music from a large selection of Caribbean Gospel artists including Bajan singer-songwriter Jaicko Lawrence who was tapped to grace the cover of their first editorial playlist. Focusing on highlighting as many Caribbean Gospel artists as possible, Gospel Music Buzz even created a link that allows artists to submit their music for playlisting opportunities.

The partnership between the two platforms is just getting started, but they have much more in store for the future.

