Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Her Story: Janice Bryant Howroyd – Built For Success”

Today I want to continue to celebrate Women’s History Month with a friend of mine, Janice Bryant Howard. She was on my SiriusXM show and is on my podcast. And you gotta hear this interview because she came from North Carolina in a small little town. She doesn’t even say it was a big enough to be called a city. And it was a town where people did labor and the factories, and she came and went to North Carolina A&T. She loves A&T. And then she went to visit her sister in California. And she started a small company in the back of a carpet store. Or a small company that was a staffing company, but that staffing company has become the number one staffing company in America.

She’s a multimillionaire, a billion dollar industry, a billion dollar business that she built. Janice Bryant. Howard, my dear friend.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Her Story: Janice Bryant Howroyd – Built For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com