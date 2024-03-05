Train Strikes Tractor-Trailer in West Charlotte

In west Charlotte, firefighters reported a train colliding with a tractor-trailer that had become lodged on the tracks, says WBTV.
The incident occurred near Old Dowd Road, close to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, as stated by Charlotte Fire. Fortunately, both the truck driver and train conductor escaped unharmed from the collision between the Northfolk Southern train and the tractor-trailer.
Officials confirmed that there were no hazardous material spills or associated risks. However, the affected stretch of Old Dowd Road will remain closed until further updates are provided.
-
Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community
-
MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday
-
Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City
-
Tips For Growing Your Business Without Increasing Your Budget
-
Black Writers Matter Author Showcase
-
{President’s Day} – The Power Of Failure | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Curate a Purposeful Life with Guest Host Casey J