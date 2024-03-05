Super Tuesday In Charlotte: Everything You Need To Know

Super Tuesday has arrived in the United States, wherein over a dozen states, including North Carolina, will have their primary elections for 2024.The polls will open at 6:30 a.m. throughout the state with a closing time of 7:30 p.m. EST!
SuperTuesday, where voters are required to cast their ballots in their designated precinct, in contrast to the early voting period when they could do so at any polling site within their registered county.
The following types of photo ID are accepted by voting places:
- North Carolina driver’s license
- State ID from the NCDMV (also called “non-operator ID”)
- Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, District of Columbia, or U.S. territory (only if voter registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election)
- U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport card
- North Carolina voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections
- College or university student ID approved by the State Board of Elections
- State or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the State Board of Elections
- Military or veterans ID card (with photo) issued by the U.S. government
- Tribal enrollment card (with photo) issued by a tribe recognized by the state or a tribe recognized by the federal government
- ID card (with photo) issued by an agency of the U.S. government or the State of NC for a public assistance program
