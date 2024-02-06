Bobby Flay Brings Burger Joint to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is set to expand his culinary empire to the Queen City, as confirmed by his team to QC Life. ‘Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay’ will soon debut in Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood, located at the Towers, a mixed-use development. Alongside serving his renowned burgers, the restaurant will double as Flay’s experimental kitchen, facilitating the creation of innovative recipes.
-
Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Win A Valentine's Day Experience: Tickets, Roses & Serenade!
-
Jonathan Majors Says “Prayer” Is Helping Him Deal With Guilty Assault Verdict: “God Is Good”
-
Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community
-
Black Writers Matter Author Showcase
-
Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City
-
MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday
-
Best In Black Charlotte: Vote your favorite!