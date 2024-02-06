Listen Live
Bobby Flay Brings Burger Joint to Charlotte

Published on February 6, 2024

Scheckeats – Cooking Smarter: Jeremy Scheck In Conversation With Bobby Flay

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is set to expand his culinary empire to the Queen City, as confirmed by his team to QC Life. ‘Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay’ will soon debut in Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood, located at the Towers, a mixed-use development. Alongside serving his renowned burgers, the restaurant will double as Flay’s experimental kitchen, facilitating the creation of innovative recipes.

Read the full story here

