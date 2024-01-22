Dexter Scott King Succumbs to Prostate Cancer

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

ATLANTA (AP) — The King Center in Atlanta, GA has announced, Dexter Scott King, the younger son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died after battling prostate cancer. The 62-year-old son of the civil rights leader passed away at his California home after battling prostate cancer.

Dexter’s sister, Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, stated “words cannot express the heart break I feel from losing another sibling. I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time”. His brother Martin Luther King, III also stated that ‘‘the sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family”.

Dexter King lived his life focused on protecting his father’s legacy and the King family’s intellectual property. He also served as the King Center’s chairman at the time of his death.

He was just days away from his January 30th birthday.

