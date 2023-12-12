Celebrate Taco Tuesday in Charlotte

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte is home to some amazing taco restaurants. If you’re looking for a delicious taco, you won’t have to look far. From traditional Mexican-style tacos to more innovative creations, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the top taco restaurants in Charlotte:

Cabo Fish Taco is a great spot for seafood tacos. They offer tacos made with fish, shrimp, and even lobster. The tacos are topped with fresh, flavorful sauces and come with a side of chips and salsa.

Taco Mama is known for their creative tacos. They have tacos made with pork, steak, and even duck. They also offer vegetarian and vegan options. The tacos come with a variety of toppings and sauces, so you’re sure to find something you love.

The Original Taco House is a classic Charlotte taco spot. They offer tacos with traditional Mexican flavors and ingredients. The tacos come with a variety of toppings and sides, so you’re sure to find something to satisfy your craving.