Use These Tips to Prepare for Charlotte’s Freezing Weather

It’s about to get really cold in the Queen City!
It’s important to be mindful of a few safety tips as the cold weather quickly approaches.
Here are some tips to prepare for Charlotte’s freezing weather:
- Wear layers of loose, warm clothing to protect yourself from cold temperatures.
- Cover exposed skin to protect against frostbite and hypothermia.
- Wear waterproof boots, gloves, and a hat to keep your body heat in.
- Check the weather before going outdoors and plan accordingly.
- Bring a cell phone and/or whistle in case of an emergency.
- If you get lost, stay in one place and wait for help rather than trying to find your way in the winter conditions.
- Avoid walking on icy surfaces, as they can be slippery and dangerous.
- Make sure your vehicle has antifreeze and a full tank of gas in case of an emergency.
- If you have to be outside for a prolonged period of time, take regular breaks in warm places and stay hydrated.
- Check on elderly relatives and neighbors to make sure they are safe and warm in freezing temperatures.
