Use These Tips to Prepare for Charlotte’s Freezing Weather

Published on December 31, 2023

It’s about to get really cold in the Queen City!

It’s important to be mindful of a few safety tips as the cold weather quickly approaches.

Here are some tips to prepare for Charlotte’s freezing weather:

  • Wear layers of loose, warm clothing to protect yourself from cold temperatures.
  • Cover exposed skin to protect against frostbite and hypothermia.
  • Wear waterproof boots, gloves, and a hat to keep your body heat in.
  • Check the weather before going outdoors and plan accordingly.
  • Bring a cell phone and/or whistle in case of an emergency.
  • If you get lost, stay in one place and wait for help rather than trying to find your way in the winter conditions.
  • Avoid walking on icy surfaces, as they can be slippery and dangerous.
  • Make sure your vehicle has antifreeze and a full tank of gas in case of an emergency.
  • If you have to be outside for a prolonged period of time, take regular breaks in warm places and stay hydrated.
  • Check on elderly relatives and neighbors to make sure they are safe and warm in freezing temperatures.

