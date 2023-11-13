These are the Most Popular Meals During Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to gather with family and friends and share a delicious meal.
Popular Thanksgiving dishes often include:
- turkey
- ham
- stuffing
- mashed potatoes
- sweet potatoes
- cranberry sauce
- green beans
- pumpkin pie.
Many people also enjoy adding side dishes like mac and cheese, cornbread, rolls, and salads. To make the meal even more special, families may try a new recipe or tweak a classic dish. No matter what is served, Thanksgiving meals often involve a little bit of everything, making it a great time to try new flavors!
Which of these are on your dinner menu this year?
