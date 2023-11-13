These are the Most Popular Meals During Thanksgiving

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to gather with family and friends and share a delicious meal.

Popular Thanksgiving dishes often include:

turkey

ham

stuffing

mashed potatoes

sweet potatoes

cranberry sauce

green beans

pumpkin pie.

Many people also enjoy adding side dishes like mac and cheese, cornbread, rolls, and salads. To make the meal even more special, families may try a new recipe or tweak a classic dish. No matter what is served, Thanksgiving meals often involve a little bit of everything, making it a great time to try new flavors!

Which of these are on your dinner menu this year?