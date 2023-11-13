Listen Live
These are the Most Popular Meals During Thanksgiving

Published on November 13, 2023

Thanksgiving day dinner table with roasted chicken or turkey, apple pie and other holiday season foods. Traditional autumn fall feast flat lay composition.

Source: Longfin Media / Getty

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to gather with family and friends and share a delicious meal.

Popular Thanksgiving dishes often include:

  • turkey
  • ham
  • stuffing
  • mashed potatoes
  • sweet potatoes
  • cranberry sauce
  • green beans
  • pumpkin pie.

Many people also enjoy adding side dishes like mac and cheese, cornbread, rolls, and salads. To make the meal even more special, families may try a new recipe or tweak a classic dish. No matter what is served, Thanksgiving meals often involve a little bit of everything, making it a great time to try new flavors!

Which of these are on your dinner menu this year?

