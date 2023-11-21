Here is NC’s Favorite Pie According to Google Searches

Are you a North Carolinian who enjoys apple pie during the holidays? If so, new statistics show that you are not alone.
Apple pie is the state’s most-searched holiday pie, according to information provided to McClatchy News.
According to a map from Google Trends, apple pie led online searches in 28 states. Pumpkin pie, while still very popular, only led in 22 states.
I enjoy my sweet potato pie, but I admit apple pie is a holiday staple!
-
First Time Hosting The Holidays? Here Are 11 Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes To Make It Easier
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
What Does The Bible Say About Putting Up Christmas Trees?
-
Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won’t He Do It!
-
Early Voting Locations And Times
-
Bishop Carlton D. Pearson Dies At 70 After Battle With Cancer
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone