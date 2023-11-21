Listen Live
Here is NC’s Favorite Pie According to Google Searches

Published on November 21, 2023

Are you a North Carolinian who enjoys apple pie during the holidays? If so, new statistics show that you are not alone.

Apple pie is the state’s most-searched holiday pie, according to information provided to McClatchy News.

According to a map from Google Trends, apple pie led online searches in 28 states. Pumpkin pie, while still very popular, only led in 22 states.

I enjoy my sweet potato pie, but I admit apple pie is a holiday staple!

