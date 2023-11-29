WORDS FROM Sheilah Belle, Put the Phone Down!

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Richmond, VA – November 29, 2023 — Take the time to do the things that you say and know that matters and put the phone DOWN!

Even if you go on a walk…PUT the phone down.

Constantly keeping the phone in our hand or on our ear, will keep you away from the things that really matter that will and could bring you real joy!

Break the addiction to your phone today and get your life back.

It just seems like we have traded off human contact for a device that gives us convenience. We have become more dependent on our phones to think for us, leaving many of us mentally lazy, now dependent on our phones instead of thinking for ourselves.

Let’s see if we can re-rake this dependent way of thinking and start our own brain engines back up again.

