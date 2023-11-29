Holidays at the Apollo Festive Programming for all ages, December 2 – December 30, 2023

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Events include Performances from BeBe Winans, Samara Joy and Soshana Bean,

The Double Dutch Holiday Classic, Coca-Cola Winter Wonderland,

Amateur Night Holiday Special, and Kwanzaa Celebration

(Black PR Wire) – This December, The Apollo will celebrate the holidays with events and programs for the entire family, with performances from BeBe Winans, Samara Joy, and Soshana Bean to Double Dutch Holiday Classic and the soul-stirring Kwanzaa: A Regeneration Celebration featuring Abdel R. Salaam’s Forces of Nature Dance Theatre. This year’s Holidays at The Apollo promises a remarkable array of live and in-person festivities that will celebrate culture, music, and community during the festive season.

Tickets are on sale now at www.apollotheater.org/holidays-at-the-apollo-2023/

Holidays at The Apollo are part of the Apollo’s Fall 2023 season and is sponsored by Coca-Cola.

WHEN

December 2 – December 30, 2023

WHERE

The Apollo (253 W. 125th Street between Frederick Douglass Blvd. and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.)

Holidays at The Apollo Calendar

Bebe Winans

Saturday, December 2, 2023

The Apollo’s Historic Theater

Tickets start at $40

Six-time Grammy winner BeBe Winans returns to The Apollo for a historic live album recording concert backed by Donald Lawrence & Company.

Among the artists Winans has written and produced for are Whitney Houston, Eric Clapton, Stevie Wonder, David Foster, Gladys Knight, Anita Baker, Bobby Brown, and The Clark Sisters – as well his younger sisters Angie and Debbie Winans.

Double Dutch Holiday Classic

Sunday, December 3, 2023 | 1:00pm EST

The Apollo’s Historic Theater

Tickets start at $40

The National Double Dutch League returns to The Apollo for the annual Double Dutch Holiday Classic where world-class Double Dutch teams of all ages from around the world compete for the championship title of “Best of Show.”

Shoshana Bean and Friends

Monday, December 4, 2023 | 7:30pm EST

The Apollo’s Historic Theater

Tickets start at $54.95

Tony and Grammy Award-nominee Shoshana Bean returns to The Apollo with her legendary holiday concert spectacular. This annual one-night-only event has become a New York holiday tradition and features very special guests from stage and screen. Music Direction by David Cook. Produced by Shane Scheel for For The Record Live.

Winter Wonderland

Saturday, December 9, 2023 | 1:00pm EST

The Apollo’s Marquee

FREE & open to the public

Under the twinkling lights of our famous marquee, The Apollo invites audiences to bring the whole family for a wide array of holiday-themed activities including picture taking with Santa Claus and amazing performances. This event is hosted by The Apollo Tour Director and Ambassador, Billy Mitchell.

Amateur Night Holiday Special

Saturday, December 9, 2023 | 7:30pm EST

The Apollo’s Historic Theater

Tickets start at $30

The Apollo Amateur Night Holiday Special showcases talented alumni of the show’s “Stars of Tomorrow” segment, spotlighting the young performers hoping to follow in the footsteps of Apollo Legends like Ella Fitzgerald and H.E.R., whose careers were launched on the stage of The Apollo.

Samara Joy: A Joyful Holiday

Thursday, December 14, 2023 and Friday, December 15, 2023| 8:00pm EST

The Apollo’s Historic Theater

Tickets start at $59

Grammy Award-winning for Best New Artist, Samara Joy, embraces the tradition of such singers as Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald in this holiday-themed concert featuring two generations of her family including her father Antonio McLendon, uncle Laurone McLendon, and her cousins Tiera Lovell Rowe and Tommy Niblack, accompanied by the Shedrick Mitchell Trio.

Kwanzaa: A Regeneration Celebration

Saturday, December 30, 2023 | 2:00pm and 7:30pm EST

The Apollo’s Historic Theater

Tickets start at $25

Anchored by Forces of Nature Dance Theatre under the leadership of critically acclaimed choreographer Abdel Salaam, The Apollo’s annual Kwanzaa Celebration returns for a joyous celebration of Kwanzaa through dance, music and spoken word, honoring the principles of Kwanzaa and traditions from across the African Diaspora.

ABOUT THE APOLLO

The legendary Apollo—the soul of American culture—plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding, The Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. In 2024, The Apollo will open The Apollo’s Victoria Theaters, which will include two new theater spaces, and begin the renovation of its Historic Theater, marking the first ever expansion and renovation of The Apollo in its nearly 90-year history. Read more about the project here: www.apollotheater.org/renovation-restoration-and-transformation/

Holidays at the Apollo Festive Programming for all ages, December 2 – December 30, 2023 was originally published on praiserichmond.com