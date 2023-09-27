NCDOT Adjusts Train Schedules for Panthers Home Games

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In a bid to enhance accessibility for non-Charlotte residents attending Carolina Panthers games, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has announced schedule adjustments for the state’s passenger rail service, NC By Train.

Effective for Panthers’ scheduled home games at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 1, Oct. 29, Nov. 19, and Dec. 24, the NCDOT will modify the departure time of Piedmont train 73 from Raleigh Union Station.

This initiative aims to accommodate more fans opting to travel to Charlotte via train.

For the current football season, NC By Train offers two viable options for customers to reach Charlotte before the 1 p.m. kickoff. Commuters can choose Piedmont train 71, which includes stops in Cary, Durham, Greensboro, and Kannapolis, arriving in Charlotte at 9:28 a.m. Alternatively, Piedmont train 73 departs Raleigh Union Station at the earlier time of 8:40 a.m., reaching Charlotte at noon, providing fans with convenient transportation choices, as stated by transportation officials.

