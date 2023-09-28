Hyundai and Kia Recall Over 3 Million Vehicles Due to Fire Risk

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In response to potential electrical shorts that could lead to engine fires, Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 3 million vehicles. Both companies are advising owners of the affected cars to park them outside and away from structures until necessary repairs are completed.

The recalls are specifically linked to the vehicles’ brake control unit, which has the potential to leak fluid and pose a fire hazard. This action follows closely on the heels of a recent recall of nearly 92,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to concerns about electronic controllers overheating and posing a fire risk.

Approximately 1.6 million recalled Hyundai vehicles, manufactured between 2011 and 2015, encompass models including:

Accent, Azera, Elantra, Elantra Coupe, Equus, Genesis Coupe, Santa Fe, Santa Fe Sport, Sonata Hybrid, Tucson, Tucson Fuel Cell, Veloster, and Veracruz. Kia is recalling over 1.7 million vehicles produced between 2010 and 2019, including models such as Borrego, Cadenza, Forte, Forte Koup, K900, Optima, Optima Hybrid, Rio, Rondo, Soul, Sorento, and Sportage.

To check if a specific Kia vehicle is subject to the recall, owners can enter the 17-digit VIN here.

