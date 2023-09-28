Listen Live
Mecklenburg County Courthouse Reopens After Bomb Threat

Published on September 28, 2023

Colonnade, row of classical stone columns

Source: CHUNYIP WONG / Getty

The Mecklenburg County Courthouse has reopened after a bomb threat was called in on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by authorities.

Following the evacuation of the building, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies, along with K-9 units, conducted a comprehensive search, according to the department.

Deputies reported that, after a meticulous examination, no credible threat was identified.

By 3 p.m., the courthouse and the surrounding streets had been reopened, according to the sheriff’s office.

