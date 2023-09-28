Mecklenburg County Courthouse Reopens After Bomb Threat

The Mecklenburg County Courthouse has reopened after a bomb threat was called in on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by authorities.
Following the evacuation of the building, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies, along with K-9 units, conducted a comprehensive search, according to the department.
Deputies reported that, after a meticulous examination, no credible threat was identified.
By 3 p.m., the courthouse and the surrounding streets had been reopened, according to the sheriff’s office.
-
Kirk Franklin Shares Emotional “Father’s Day” Documentary; Social Media Responds
-
Erica Campbell Talks New Album “I Love You” At DC Album Release Party
-
Lake Norman Empowerment Festival
-
Forum seeks to increase Black Homeownership
-
URBAN ONE, INC. OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Tips For Growing Your Business Without Increasing Your Budget
-
Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!