Medicaid Expansion Set to Launch on December 1 in North Carolina

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Monday that Medicaid expansion is scheduled to commence on December 1st.

The expansion of government health insurance is supposed to extend coverage to approximately 600,000 low-income adults. Nearly half of them are expected to gain access to healthcare services on the very first day.

Governor Cooper expressed his elation at the addition of federal funds that is expected to benefit the state. He stated that these funds would provide critical support to rural hospitals, foster job creation, and offer relief to individuals grappling with pain and illness for which they lack the means to afford treatment.

Related Stories NC teen drivers can get license sooner after leaners permit time permanently shorten

Regarding potential delays due to a government shutdown in Washington, Cooper stated that he and his team have engaged with federal officials to ensure that the scheduled start date of December 1 remains unaffected.

Read the full story here.