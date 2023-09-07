Polling Suggests Biden Losing Black Voters’ Support As America Is Split On Trump

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

New polling suggests that President Joe Biden is losing ground with his most loyal base of voters as the nation’s overall electorate is seemingly split between the incumbent and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump more than a year ahead of the 2024 election.

While Biden still enjoys a significant polling lead among Black and brown voters compared to Trump, the findings hint at not only the work that still needs to be done for Democrats to shore up support with minorities as inflation rages but also among all voters, with nearly half of them saying any Republican would be better than the current president.

A CNN poll released Thursday morning found that Biden would only likely beat one single Republican candidate if the election were held today, and his name is not Trump.

From CNN’s poll:

Despite voters’ strong opinions toward Trump, Biden fares no better against any other Republican hopefuls tested in the poll. He is about even with Ron DeSantis (47% each), Mike Pence (46% Pence, 44% Biden), Tim Scott (46% Scott, 44% Biden), Vivek Ramaswamy (46% Biden, 45% Ramaswamy), and Chris Christie (44% Christie, 42% Biden). Haley stands as the only GOP candidate to hold a lead over Biden, with 49% to Biden’s 43% in a hypothetical match between the two. That difference is driven at least in part by broader support for Haley than for other Republicans among White voters with college degrees (she holds 51% of that group, compared with 48% or less for other Republicans tested in the poll). As of now, Republican and Republican-leaning voters are more deeply driven to vote in 2024 (71% extremely motivated) than Democratic-aligned voters (61% extremely motivated).

The data from CNN’s poll are largely consistent with polling conducted over the last year by the New York Times and Siena College, which found that “Biden is underperforming among nonwhite voters.”

The New York Times/Siena College poll found that the current level of support among non-white voters is “well beneath his standing in the last election,” when “Black voters remained overwhelmingly loyal to the Democratic Party, voting 92%-8% for Biden,” according to Pew Research Center data.

While there likely is no need to immediately sound the alarm, what with the amount of time between now and the general election being more than a year. However, the findings do suggest that Biden and Democrats still have viable opponents not only in Trump — even with his four indictments in as many months and other mounting legal issues — but among nearly the entire slate of Republican presidential candidates.

