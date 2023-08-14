Praise 100.9
CMS Cancels After-School Activities Due to Hurricane Idalia

Published on August 14, 2023

Ahead of Hurricane Idalia, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has decided to cancel all after-school events and programs scheduled for Wednesday.

The Afterschool Enrichment Programs will maintain their regular operating hours and will continue to operate until 6 p.m., as confirmed by district officials. Furthermore, the utilization of school facilities for community purposes will be temporarily suspended throughout the day.

Mecklenburg County is currently under a Flood Watch, effective from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the early hours of Wednesday in the vicinity of the Big Bend area in Florida. Hurricane Idalia is projected to move in a north-northeast direction across southern Georgia on Wednesday and enter the South Carolina Lowcountry on Wednesday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the N.C. Outer Banks area.

