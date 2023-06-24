VP Kamala Harris Visits Charlotte

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte at the Grady Cole Center, marking one year since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Joining forces with Governor Roy Cooper and state lawmakers, she urged Congress to take action in restoring the protections provided by Roe v. Wade.

This comes after the imminent implementation of a 12-week abortion ban in North Carolina, despite Governor Cooper’s efforts to veto the measure. Harris emphasized the need to uphold the promise of freedom, particularly regarding a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body, without undue interference from the government.

Her call to action resonated with members of the crowd, providing a sense of comfort and reassurance.

For many, this rally represented a crucial step forward in the ongoing fight for reproductive rights.

