Summer Recipes: Watermelon and Strawberry Popsicles

The kids are going to love this summer recipe, and part of me feels you will too!
Here’s a delightful summer recipe featuring watermelon:
Watermelon and Strawberry Popsicles
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cubed seedless watermelon
- 1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled and halved
- 1 tablespoon honey (optional, adjust according to sweetness preference)
- Juice of 1 lime
- Popsicle molds
- Popsicle sticks
Instructions:
- Place the cubed watermelon and halved strawberries in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth.
- Add honey (if desired) and lime juice to the blender. Blend again until all the ingredients are well combined.
- Taste the mixture and adjust the sweetness or tartness by adding more honey or lime juice, if needed.
- Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, leaving a little space at the top for expansion. Insert popsicle sticks into each mold.
- Place the popsicle molds in the freezer and let them freeze for at least 4-6 hours, or until solid.
- Once fully frozen, remove the popsicles from the molds by running them under warm water for a few seconds.
- Serve the watermelon and strawberry popsicles immediately or store them in an airtight container in the freezer for later enjoyment.
These homemade watermelon and strawberry popsicles are a refreshing and healthy treat for those hot summer days. They are naturally sweet and packed with fruity flavors. Enjoy these icy delights and beat the heat in a delicious way!
