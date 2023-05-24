How to Apply for Water Bill Assistance in NC

North Carolina residents still have the opportunity to seek assistance with their water bills.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program remains open to provide support to low-income households by covering the cost of water services. Qualified residents can receive direct payments towards their utility companies.

The program, funded by the federal government, has been available since 2021. Applications will only be accepted until May 31 or until the funds are depleted.

The program originally was limited to households facing water service disconnection or the imminent risk of shutting off. However, in 2022, the program’s scope was expanded to include all eligible households.

Regardless of the status of water services, households that meet the eligibility requirements can now apply and avail themselves of the program’s assistance.