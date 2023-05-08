Brian Courtney Wilson Shares Amazing Gems & Vocals On The Terrell Show

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

You can’t break his soul!

Brian Courtney Wilson is a talented gospel artist with a beautiful voice and he shared his bright personality with fans on The Terrell Show last week.

The conversation between the two was very fun and light-hearted but also inspirational and natural.

Check out the snippets below:

During the conversation, host Terrell Grice asked Wilson “what do you do when you feel like God’s hand is slipping away?”

Wilson followed up with, “find a place to serve.”

Check out his full response and the full interview below:

