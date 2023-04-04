Talk To Your Teen About Safety This Spring Break

Spring break is a fun and exciting time for teenagers, but it’s important to remember to prioritize safety while having fun. Here are some spring break safety tips to share with your teen:
- Always let someone know where you are: Whether you’re traveling with a group or exploring on your own, it’s important to let someone know where you are at all times. This way, if an emergency arises, someone knows where to find you.
- Avoid excessive alcohol consumption: Underage drinking can be dangerous and illegal. If you do choose to drink, do so in moderation and make sure you have a designated driver or plan for transportation beforehand.
- Stay in groups: It’s always safer to travel in groups, especially in unfamiliar areas. This can help deter potential predators or criminals and ensure you have support if anything goes wrong.
- Use sunscreen: If you’re spending time outdoors, be sure to use sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.
- Be cautious of strangers: While it’s fun to meet new people on spring break, be cautious of strangers and avoid going to unfamiliar places alone with someone you don’t know well.
- Be mindful of your surroundings: Pay attention to your surroundings and trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, it’s better to err on the side of caution and remove yourself from the situation.
