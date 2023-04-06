Try Out These Plans For The Ultimate Spring Break

Spring break is a great time for kids to take a break from school and enjoy some fun activities. Here are some ideas for spring break plans for kids:
- Outdoor adventures: Plan a trip to a nearby state park, beach or nature reserve. Go on a hike, have a picnic, or try a new outdoor activity like kayaking, horseback riding or rock climbing.
- Day trips: Check out local museums, zoos, aquariums or amusement parks. Many cities have great options for family-friendly attractions, and some may offer special spring break discounts.
- Creative projects: Encourage your child’s creativity with art projects, science experiments, or building projects. You can find plenty of ideas online, or simply give your child the space and materials to explore their own ideas.
- Volunteer opportunities: Spring break is a great time to get involved in your community. Look for volunteer opportunities at a local shelter, food bank, or community garden. This is a great way to teach your child about the importance of giving back while spending quality time together.
- Family time: Sometimes the best spring break plans are the simplest ones. Take the time to enjoy some quality family time together. Plan a movie night, cook a special meal, or play a board game together. You’ll create memories that will last a lifetime.
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
R. Kelly Transferred To NC Prison in Granville County
-
GMA’s Janai Norman Announces She's Pregnant with Baby No.3
-
Don Lemon Fired From CNN: "I am stunned"
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 MET Gala
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone at Rocky Mount High