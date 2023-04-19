Credit Do’s and Don’ts

CLOSE
Credit can be a tricky topic.
While there are many tips that can help your credit, here are a few:
- Pay bills on time: Late payments can significantly lower your credit score. Make sure to pay your bills on time, or even early, to avoid any negative impact on your credit score.
- Reduce credit card balances: High credit card balances can negatively affect your credit score. Try to pay down your balances as much as possible, or consider transferring your balances to a card with a lower interest rate.
- Check your credit report: Make sure to regularly check your credit report for errors or inaccuracies. You can get a free credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus once per year.
- Don’t open too many new accounts: Opening too many new credit accounts at once can lower your credit score. Only apply for new credit when necessary, and make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully.
- Use credit responsibly: Using credit responsibly can help you build a good credit history. Make sure to only use credit when necessary, and try to pay off your balances in full each month.
