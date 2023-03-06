Money Monday: Automate Your Savings

One of the easiest ways to save money is to set up automatic transfers from your checking account to a savings account. By automating your savings, you can ensure that a portion of your paycheck is set aside each month without having to think about it.
Start by deciding how much you want to save each month, whether it’s 10%, 20%, or any other amount that works for your budget. Then, set up automatic transfers from your checking account to your savings account on a recurring basis, such as weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly.
Automating your savings can help you build up an emergency fund, save for a down payment on a home, or invest in your retirement. It can also help you avoid the temptation to spend money that you should be saving.
In addition, consider setting up automatic contributions to a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or IRA. By saving for retirement early and consistently, you can take advantage of compound interest and potentially grow your savings over time.
Overall, automating your savings is a simple but effective way to make saving money a habit and achieve your long-term financial goals.
