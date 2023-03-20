Money Monday Tip: Tracking Your Expenses

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most important aspects of effective money management is keeping track of your expenses. Without a clear understanding of where your money is going, it can be difficult to make informed financial decisions and stay within your budget.

To start, create a budget that includes all of your monthly expenses, such as rent/mortgage, utilities, groceries, transportation, and any other bills or payments. Then, track your expenses over the course of a month using a budgeting app, spreadsheet, or pen and paper.

As you track your expenses, you may notice patterns or areas where you can cut back on spending. This could include reducing the number of times you eat out each week, finding more affordable alternatives for entertainment, or switching to a cheaper cell phone plan. By making small changes to your spending habits, you can free up money that can be used to pay off debt, save for a down payment on a home, or invest in your future.

In addition, tracking your expenses can help you avoid overspending or falling into debt. By staying within your budget, you can ensure that you have enough money to cover your expenses each month and avoid accumulating unnecessary debt.

Overall, tracking your expenses is a simple but effective way to manage your money and achieve your financial goals.