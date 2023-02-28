HomeBlack History Month

Black History Month: Black Male R&B Singers Throughout Time

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Q85: A Musical Celebration For Quincy Jones, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Sep 2018

Source: Variety / Getty

There are many notable R&B Black male singers who have made huge impacts in the music industry.

Some of the most iconic names include Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Prince, John Legend, and Usher.

  • Marvin Gaye is known for his soulful, passionate songs about love and social justice, and he has influenced a generation of artists since his heyday in the 1960s and 70s.
  • Stevie Wonder is a musical prodigy and has been known to perform in many genres including funk, jazz, rock and soul.

    • Related Stories

  • Teddy Pendergrass is famous for his string of hits in the 70s, and is remembered as one of the greatest live performers of all time.
  • Prince was an innovative artist who blended rock, R&B, soul, funk, and more into his own unique sound.
  • John Legend is a modern-day master of soulful R&B with his powerful vocals and beautiful lyrics.
  • Usher has been an iconic figure in R&B since the 90s, and his smooth voice and dance moves have made him beloved by fans.

Happy Black History Month!

RELATED TAGS

Black History Black History Month singers

More from Praise 100.9
Close