Listen Live
Close
Sports

Serena Williams Announces Her Return To Tennis In Nike Commercial

The 44-year-old announced Monday that she’s accepted a wild-card invitation to play doubles in next week's HSBC Championships, at Queen's Club in London.

Published on June 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

French Open Tennis. Roland-Garros 2021.
Source: Tim Clayton / Getty

In 2022, Serena Williams hesitated to use the word ‘retire,’ and instead said she’d be “evolving away” from tennis, and now, almost four years later, we know exactly why she didn’t use the r-word.

She’s coming back. 

The 44-year-old announced Monday that she’s accepted a wild-card invitation to play doubles in next week’s HSBC Championships, at Queen’s Club in London. She’ll be teaming up with Canada’s Victoria Mboko, and it seems more like an evolution in her tennis journey and not a one-off.

“Queen’s Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter,” Williams said in an announcement. “Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I’m excited to be back competing on one of the sport’s most iconic stages.”

Williams toyed with fans this morning when she captioned a Nike-branded video “good news travels fast” on her social media pages. In the video, set on a tennis court, Williams’ phone can be heard pinging with constant messages and eventually a call. As she walks over to the bench —racket in hand— she vows to change her number as the words “guess everybody heard the news” flash across the screen.

Williams is largely considered one of the most influential figures in tennis history and sports as a whole. Her exhaustive list of career achievements includes 23 major women’s singles titles, the only player to win a Grand Slam in both singles and doubles, and four Olympic gold medals.

En route to GOAT status, she also became the highest-earning female tennis star of all time, with $94 million in career earnings. 

Her return next week, of course, also raises the question of whether she is gearing up to play Wimbledon, which begins on June 28.

Rumors first began to swirl about a potential return to the tennis court in December of last year when her name popped up in the sports anti-drugging body, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which she’d need to get clearance from.

She shut down the idea, though, tweeting, “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy.”

Now that Williams’ return is just days away, see social media’s reaction below.

Serena Williams Announces Her Return To Tennis In Nike Commercial was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Tips For Gas Prices On Rise

Charlotte Making the cameras back to every Light

Two Generations, One Truth — Angel Reese & Michelle Obama Gave Us The Conversation Black Women Deserve

Half point for NC Flags for Local Heroes

If Your Wondering about Property Tax went up Charlotte IS.

14 Items

Erica and Warryn Campbell Celebrate 25 Years of Love, See Our Favorite Pictures from Their Vow Renewal

‘HB’ Exclusive: Tia Mowry Says Motherhood Turned Her Into A Fashion Girl

Praise Charlotte Stellar Awards Graphic 1080x1920
Recent
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

New Music Mondays: 2BYG Brings Back The Boy Band Era With New Single

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Who Ran The WNBA This Week: Week 3

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Trump Wants To ‘Cancel’ His Freedom 250 Festival Now That Pretty Much Everyone Has Dropped Out

2 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

What’s New & Black On Netflix: June 2026

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Supreme Court Win, Clyburn’s District Survives, Inflation Hits Home

Opinion  |  Dominique Morgan

When Visibility Becomes Expertise: Black People Deserve More Than Confidence Disguised as Care

12 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Serena Williams Announces Her Return To Tennis In Nike Commercial

News  |  Shannon Dawson

Hurricane Season Is Here: The Preparedness Checklist Every Black Family Needs

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close