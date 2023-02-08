Wellness Wednesday: Decreasing Screen Time

Are you looking for ways to reduce your screen time and be more mindful of your time? Here are some tips to help you do just that:
- Set a daily limit on your screen time. Choose a specific amount of time to limit yourself to and make sure it works with your lifestyle.
- Create an “off-limits” list. Limit yourself from scrolling to social media, watching TV or playing video games.
- Use digital tools to help manage your screen time. There are apps available to monitor and limit your time spent on certain websites or apps.
- Replace your screen time with physical activities. Choose activities that you enjoy and make sure to set aside time for them.
- Connect with other people. Instead of scrolling through social media, reach out to your friends and family and try to spend some quality time with them.
By following these tips, you will be able to reduce your screen time and be more mindful of how you use your time.
