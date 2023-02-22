Wellness Wednesday: The Importance of Drinking Water

Staying hydrated is key to maintaining good health!
Make sure you’re drinking enough water throughout the day. Start your day with a big glass of water, and keep a reusable water bottle with you that you can refill throughout the day.
You could also set reminders on your phone to drink water every few hours, or download a water-tracking app. Try to aim for at least 8 glasses of water per day!
Drinking an adequate amount of water has been shown to have several health benefits including weight loss, a decreased risk for cardiovascular disease, and better gut health.
Make sure you drink some water today.
-
Gospel Music Legend Tyrone Porter Passes Away
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Throwback Gospel Performances We’ll Never Forget
-
Gospel Star’s Ex-Wife Takes To Social Media To Call Husband Out
-
On This Day In Black History: February 18
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Praise 100.9 + One Community
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone