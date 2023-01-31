Biden to End Covid-19 Health Emergency Declarations

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

The Biden Administration will end the Covid-19 national and public health emergency on May 11, according to the White House. This move is intended to signal that the pandemic’s crisis phase is gone.

With this change, the federal government’s coronavirus response would be reorganized. A large set of flexibilities put in place almost three years ago that allowed for free Covid treatments and tests would be dismantled.

The White House announced its strategy in reaction to two House Republican bills that would end the emergencies immediately, describing them as “a grave disservice to the American people.”

“This decision is based on what is best for the health of our country at this time,” the senior official said. “We’re in a pretty good place in the pandemic, we’ve come through the winter, and cases are down dramatically from where they were the past two winters.”

