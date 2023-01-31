Charlotte Gas Prices Back on the Rise

Gas prices are back on the rise.
Charlotte residents saw the price of regular gas climb 16.1 cents per gallon this week, and as of Monday, the average price per gallon is now $3.34. This data comes from GasBuddy’s survey of 665 stations.
Compared to last month, Charlotte’s prices have risen 38.5 cents per gallon, and compared to last year, 20.0 cents per gallon higher. The cheapest station in Charlotte now offers gas for $2.99 per gallon, while the most expensive station charges $3.49, a difference of $.50.
GasBuddy reported that in North Carolina, the average cost of a gallon of gas had increased by 5.2 cents over the course of the week, now standing at $3.35 per gallon compared to last week’s rate of $3.30.