Shopping for Kids? Here are 10 Christmas Gifts They Will Love

CLOSE
Okay, so maybe your kid’s list to Santa was hard to read. I got you covered!
Here is a list of toys that kids are likely to want in 2022:
- Robot pet – Whether it is a robotic cat, dog, or other pet, kids are sure to love having a robotic companion to play with.
- Virtual reality gaming headset – Kids will love immersing themselves in the world of virtual reality gaming.
- Augmented reality gaming console – This is the next level of interactive gaming, and kids will be able to create their own reality.
- 3D printer – Kids can bring their ideas to life with a 3D printer and create their own toys.
- Interactive toys – These toys allow kids to control the action with their own movements or commands.
- Drone – Kids will have a blast flying their drones around the house or outdoors.
- Smartwatch – Kids will be able to stay connected and track their fitness with a smartwatch.
- Virtual assistant – Kids can use a virtual assistant to help them with their homework, play games, and more.
- Educational toys – Kids can learn while having fun with educational toys that teach coding, robotics, and more.
- Interactive games – Kids will be able to interact with their games and take them to the next level.