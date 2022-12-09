HomeHoliday Guide

Shopping for Kids? Here are 10 Christmas Gifts They Will Love

Okay, so maybe your kid’s list to Santa was hard to read. I got you covered!

Here is a list of toys that kids are likely to want in 2022:

  • Robot pet – Whether it is a robotic cat, dog, or other pet, kids are sure to love having a robotic companion to play with.
  • Virtual reality gaming headset – Kids will love immersing themselves in the world of virtual reality gaming.
  • Augmented reality gaming console – This is the next level of interactive gaming, and kids will be able to create their own reality.
  • 3D printer – Kids can bring their ideas to life with a 3D printer and create their own toys.
  • Interactive toys – These toys allow kids to control the action with their own movements or commands.
  • Drone – Kids will have a blast flying their drones around the house or outdoors.
  • Smartwatch – Kids will be able to stay connected and track their fitness with a smartwatch.
  • Virtual assistant – Kids can use a virtual assistant to help them with their homework, play games, and more.
  • Educational toys – Kids can learn while having fun with educational toys that teach coding, robotics, and more.
  • Interactive games – Kids will be able to interact with their games and take them to the next level.
