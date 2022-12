Charlotte Planet Fitness Worker Caught Peeping in Showers

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

After noticing someone peering through the shower curtains two times before, a Planet Fitness customer recorded a video using his phone.

“I saw this eye kind of peeping in on me,” the patron said. “My heart dropped I’m like oh my gosh I’m actually being watched.”

The former gym patron, who requests anonymity, claims he collected his belongings and departed.

It appeared as though Planet Fitness was taking its time. After the original complaint, he received a call from the store manager, but after days, weeks, and months of following up, he never learned whether the employee had been fired or faced other consequences.

Planet Fitness told WBTV in a statement that the employee had been fired.

The patron says this is not enough. He wants Planet Fitness to take action to make bathrooms and showers safer.

