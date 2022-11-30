HomeNorth Carolina

Apple Pie is Ranked NC’s Favorite Pie

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Apple Pie

Source: jayk7 / Getty

Are you a North Carolinian that enjoys apple pie during the holidays? If so, new statistics show that you are not alone.

Apple pie is the state’s most-searched holiday pie, according to information provided to McClatchy News.

According to a map from Google Trends, apple pie led online searches in 28 states. Pumpkin pie, while still very popular, only led in 22 states.

The findings were made public a year after a High Point University poll indicated that, by a razor-thin margin over apple and pecan, pumpkin pie was the state’s preferred holiday flavor.

Read the full story here.

Charlotte , google , Pie

Close