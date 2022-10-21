HomeCharlotte

Charlotte Listed As One Of The Best Cities For Remote Workers

Charlotte has made its way onto another list!

The Queen City is one of the top 10 cities for remote workers, according to a new study.

According to a study by financial technology firm SmartAsset, Charlotte is the sixth best place to work from home out of the 100 largest U.S. cities.

SmartAsset examined each city’s performance across eight measures, including the unemployment rate, the proportion of the workforce that works from home, and changes in that proportion over the previous five years.

Young fashionable woman working at home

Source: Rockaa / Getty

At 34.6%, Charlotte had the 11th-highest proportion of employees who worked remotely in 2021. The study also discovered that from 2016 to 2021, the city saw the 10th-highest growth nationwide in the proportion of workers who said they worked from home, rising by about 28%. With a 5% unemployment rate, Charlotte also had the 17th-lowest rate.

Read the full story here.

