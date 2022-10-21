Charlotte Listed As One Of The Best Cities For Remote Workers

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Charlotte has made its way onto another list!

The Queen City is one of the top 10 cities for remote workers, according to a new study.

According to a study by financial technology firm SmartAsset, Charlotte is the sixth best place to work from home out of the 100 largest U.S. cities.

SmartAsset examined each city’s performance across eight measures, including the unemployment rate, the proportion of the workforce that works from home, and changes in that proportion over the previous five years.

At 34.6%, Charlotte had the 11th-highest proportion of employees who worked remotely in 2021. The study also discovered that from 2016 to 2021, the city saw the 10th-highest growth nationwide in the proportion of workers who said they worked from home, rising by about 28%. With a 5% unemployment rate, Charlotte also had the 17th-lowest rate.

