2/3 of NC’s Counties Are Back in Green For COVID-19 Levels

With the lowest level of COVID-19 in their communities, over two-thirds of North Carolina’s counties are in the green zone, according to the CDC.
According to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID levels are considered low in 65 counties, including North Carolina’s Wake, Durham, Mecklenburg, and Cumberland counties.
The number of green counties was 22 greater than last week’s total of 43, which is the most recent indication that the surge caused by the BA.5 omicron subvariant is fading.
From 21 counties the previous week, only 12 had high COVID levels this week.