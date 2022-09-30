2/3 of NC’s Counties Are Back in Green For COVID-19 Levels

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

With the lowest level of COVID-19 in their communities, over two-thirds of North Carolina’s counties are in the green zone, according to the CDC.

According to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID levels are considered low in 65 counties, including North Carolina’s Wake, Durham, Mecklenburg, and Cumberland counties.

The number of green counties was 22 greater than last week’s total of 43, which is the most recent indication that the surge caused by the BA.5 omicron subvariant is fading.

From 21 counties the previous week, only 12 had high COVID levels this week.

Read the full story here.