Charlotte's Average Gas Price At Its Lowest in Months

We’re finally beginning to feel some relief at the pumps!

As of Monday, the average gallon of regular gas in Charlotte cost $3.37, a decrease of 5.3 cents over the previous week, according to officials.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations, I t marks the 14th week in a row that declines have occurred.

The cost is 2 cents less than the previous nine-year high of $3.39 a gallon on September 19, 2013.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Charlotte are 29.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 45.8 cents higher than a year ago. As of September 12, the cheapest station in the city is $3.09 a gallon, while the most expensive is $4.59, a $1.50 difference per gallon.

Read the full story here.

