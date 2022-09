Charlotte’s Average Gas Price At Its Lowest in Months

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re finally beginning to feel some relief at the pumps!

As of Monday, the average gallon of regular gas in Charlotte cost $3.37, a decrease of 5.3 cents over the previous week, according to officials.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations, I t marks the 14th week in a row that declines have occurred.

The cost is 2 cents less than the previous nine-year high of $3.39 a gallon on September 19, 2013.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Charlotte are 29.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 45.8 cents higher than a year ago. As of September 12, the cheapest station in the city is $3.09 a gallon, while the most expensive is $4.59, a $1.50 difference per gallon.

Read the full story here.