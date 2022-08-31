Artists Submission Open For Charlotte SHOUT! 2023

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Calling all local artists!

Charlotte SHOUT! is seeking artist entries for a variety of creative opportunities as part of SHOUT! 2023.

The deadline for submission of applications is October 10th for artists from the entire Charlotte region.

According to representatives, all artists hired for Charlotte SHOUT! are compensated for their contributions.

During the 17 days of Charlotte SHOUT! in 2022, more than 1.8 million people visited uptown, according to a press release.

According to officials, the event had a $10 million estimated economic impact.

Any local artists interested in applying can click here.

Those looking for more information about Charlotte SHOUT! 2023 can log onto the official website.

Read the full story here.