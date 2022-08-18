It’s National Fajita Day! Here’s Where to Get Some Around Charlotte

CLOSE
It’s National Fajita Day!
If you needed an excuse to eat out tonight, here it is! Go grab yourself some fajitas from your favorite restaurant or pick from one below! Charlotte is full of locations that serve Hispanic cuisines.
-
Paco’s Tacos and Tequila (don’t worry, you can skip the Tequila)
- Address: 6401 Morrison Blvd #8a, Charlotte
- Website
-
Miguel’s Restaurants Incorporated
-
Zapata’s Cantina and Mexican Restaurant
- Address: 8927 J M Keynes Dr, Charlotte
- Website
-
Superica
-
Azteca Mexican Restaurant
- Address: 116 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte
- Website