Charlotte
HomeFood & Drink

It’s National Fajita Day! Here’s Where to Get Some Around Charlotte

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Preparing Fajitas de Pollo Chicken marinated Tortillas with Onions and Peppers

Source: GMVozd / Getty

It’s National Fajita Day!

If you needed an excuse to eat out tonight, here it is! Go grab yourself some fajitas from your favorite restaurant or pick from one below! Charlotte is full of locations that serve Hispanic cuisines.

  1. Paco’s Tacos and Tequila (don’t worry, you can skip the Tequila)

  2. Miguel’s Restaurants Incorporated

  3. Zapata’s Cantina and Mexican Restaurant

  4. Superica

  5. Azteca Mexican Restaurant

Find more locations here.

Charlotte , food , foodie , national fajita day

Close