CDC Announces New COVID Guidelines

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Public health authorities have updated the recommendations for people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are displaying symptoms of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer advises unvaccinated individuals or those who have not had booster injections to quarantine following any possible COVID-19 exposure. The CDC also reduced the requirement for social isolation.

The announcement comes with an increase of COVID cases around the nation, including in Mecklenburg County.

The CDC no longer advises those who have not received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccination to remain in isolation when exposed to the virus. Instead, the organization advises individuals “wear a high-quality mask for ten days” following the exposure, “and get tested on day five.”

Read the full story here.