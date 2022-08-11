Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Today is National Son’s and Daughter’s Day!

While this day may seem like it’s every day, there is a national day that observes children specifically.

So how did this day come to be?

According to a report in the St. Joseph News-Press/Gazette on August 20, 1944, J Henry Dusenberry first explored the concept of Sons’ and Daughters’ Day in 1936. After hearing a child inquire as to why there had never been such an occasion, he had the idea. The day began in Missouri thanks to his efforts, and it quickly spread. The parents placed each of their children’s flowers in a vase and then displayed the vase in a prominent area of the home.

Today, show your son or daughter a little extra love.