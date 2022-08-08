Here’s How Your Rent Can Boost Your Credit

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We know that owning a home can boost your credit score, but what about renting?

Now, there are ways that your rent could boost your credit.

All major credit bureaus announced earlier this year that they’ll allow rent payments to count toward credit and loans.

Experts say factoring in rent payments could positively impact credit in as little as ten days. Currently, doing so can only be done through rent reporting services such as Credit Sesame.

Some services even help get your rent payments from the past two years documented.

The average price for service is $50-100, with a few services being free or passing the cost of the service on to landlords.

